The Autumn of 1776 Talk

Mount Independence State Historic Site 497 Mount Independence Road, Orwell, Vermont 05770

Historian and site interpreter Paul Andriscin offered an illustrated talk on the busy autumn of 1776 when Mount Independence and Fort Ticonderoga were being prepared for the arrival of the British and the two garrisons had one of the largest populations in the United States. What was happening here and elsewhere in the Revolutionary War at this time? Plenty of time for discussion and questions.

Info

Community Events, Educational Events, History & Tours Events
802-948-2000
