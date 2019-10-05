The Autumn of 1776 Talk
Mount Independence State Historic Site 497 Mount Independence Road, Orwell, Vermont 05770
LOC
John Trumbull 1776 map of Mount Independence
Historian and site interpreter Paul Andriscin offered an illustrated talk on the busy autumn of 1776 when Mount Independence and Fort Ticonderoga were being prepared for the arrival of the British and the two garrisons had one of the largest populations in the United States. What was happening here and elsewhere in the Revolutionary War at this time? Plenty of time for discussion and questions.