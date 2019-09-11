SUNY Adirondack Continuing Education Fall 2019 Brochure Cover

Wednesdays, September 11 to November 20 (No class on October 2), 5:30-6:30pm, $56

Have some fun while getting a great workout! Join us for Autumn Bootcamp and be prepared to do just about anything — including hula hooping, jumping rope, jogging, push-ups, ball tossing and more. Bootcamp is a full-body, aerobic and strength-building workout. This class is suitable for all fitness levels and modifications are provided for each exercise, allowing you to work out at your own pace in a relaxed, encouraging environment. Students should bring a mat and water bottle to class. Classes will be held outside rain or shine, so please dress for weather.

This class is free for most members of BlueShield of Northeastern New York (BSNENY) insurance. BSNENY members, please register at FitnessProfessionalsOnDemand.com. All others must register directly with SUNY Adirondack Continuing Education.

