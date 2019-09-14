Backcountry Living

SUNY Adirondack Continuing Education Fall 2019 Brochure Cover

Saturdays, September 14 to 28, 10am-12pm, $65 (Course price includes a $20 materials fee)

This experiential course for students in grades 7-12 will introduce concept of life in the backcountry environment. Concepts such as safety, fire building, knots, “Leave No Trace” principles, trip planning, backcountry travel, survival skills, emergency preparedness and proper nutrition will be covered. No prior experience is required. Classes will be held outside on the SUNY Adirondack Adventure Course, so students should be prepared for the weather and trail conditions.

Preregistration required. Call 518-743-2238 or email conted@sunyacc.edu