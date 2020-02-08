Backcountry Ski Exploration

Meet at 9:30 am at the Observers’ trailhead to explore woods and roads west of Poke-O-Moonshine. David Thomas-Train will lead this trip for skiers with at least intermediate skills to manage some steep, narrow terrain. Challenging 3-4 hours. In cooperation with Friends of Poke-O-Moonshine. Call or text David Thomas-Train at (802) 989-6134 for details and to sign up. The Observers’ trailhead parking area is one mile south of the Poke-O-Moonshine campground on Route 9 in Lewis.