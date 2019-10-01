Bahama Fund Raising and Children's Items

Photo submitted by Rev. Dr. Kenneth Parker Pastor of Mt. Moriah Presbyterian and Moriah United Methodist Churches. The children's program in the Bahamas. They are provided food, counseling, basic education, health care etc.

Mt. Moriah Presbyterian and Moriah United Methodist Churches are uniting in a drive to help a church in Freeport, Bahamas. A quarter drive is taking place to get money to a children's program that was devastated by hurricane Dorian. In addition to quarters the churches are asking for backpacks, new or used in good shape, crayons, markers, pencils & sharpeners, small scissors, glue. Also tooth brushes small toys and anything appropriate for a child up to age 12. This is replacing the annual "shoebox" collection, which also asked for $10 in addition to the items in the box.

All items will be shipped to a not-for-profit in Fort Lauderdale and then with other collected items transported to the children's program in Freeport. Please bring donated items to either church on Sunday mornings and help make this a community wide effort to help those so battered by Dorian. Everything that supported this children's program has either been destroyed or is covered in mildew and mold and has to be removed. Bring your quarters and your items to either church. Collection will also take place at 1 PM October 6 during the blessing of the pets and animals on the front lawn of the Mt. Moriah Presbyterian Church on Main Street, Port Henry.