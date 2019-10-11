Baked Beads/Waitsfield Jewelry & Scarf Sale

to Google Calendar - Baked Beads/Waitsfield Jewelry & Scarf Sale - 2019-10-11 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Baked Beads/Waitsfield Jewelry & Scarf Sale - 2019-10-11 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Baked Beads/Waitsfield Jewelry & Scarf Sale - 2019-10-11 10:00:00 iCalendar - Baked Beads/Waitsfield Jewelry & Scarf Sale - 2019-10-11 10:00:00

Skatium Ice Rink 40 Slow Road, Waitsfield, Vermont 05673

Gather with friends and make new ones, all while shopping great bargains, giving back to the Skatium Ice Rink, enjoying the Mad River Valley, and being surrounded by stunning foliage!

• Under the tent at the Skatium Ice Rink, Route 100 at 40 Slow Road, Waitsfield

• First quality jewelry & scarf samples and overstock priced at 75% less than regular retail

• All jewelry $5 and scarves 3 for $25

• Other direct-from-manufacturer bargains, including tunics, hats, gloves, headbands, socks, coin purses & loose beads

• Gifts & stocking stuffers for all

• New merchandise daily

• Free parking & admission

Info

Skatium Ice Rink 40 Slow Road, Waitsfield, Vermont 05673 View Map
Community Events
802-496-2440
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Baked Beads/Waitsfield Jewelry & Scarf Sale - 2019-10-11 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Baked Beads/Waitsfield Jewelry & Scarf Sale - 2019-10-11 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Baked Beads/Waitsfield Jewelry & Scarf Sale - 2019-10-11 10:00:00 iCalendar - Baked Beads/Waitsfield Jewelry & Scarf Sale - 2019-10-11 10:00:00