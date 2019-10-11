Baked Beads/Waitsfield Jewelry & Scarf Sale
Skatium Ice Rink 40 Slow Road, Waitsfield, Vermont 05673
Baked Beads
All Baked Beads Sale Earrings $5!
Gather with friends and make new ones, all while shopping great bargains, giving back to the Skatium Ice Rink, enjoying the Mad River Valley, and being surrounded by stunning foliage!
• Under the tent at the Skatium Ice Rink, Route 100 at 40 Slow Road, Waitsfield
• First quality jewelry & scarf samples and overstock priced at 75% less than regular retail
• All jewelry $5 and scarves 3 for $25
• Other direct-from-manufacturer bargains, including tunics, hats, gloves, headbands, socks, coin purses & loose beads
• Gifts & stocking stuffers for all
• New merchandise daily
• Free parking & admission