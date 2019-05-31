Tannery Pond Community Center Ballet Meets The Beatles

Guaranteed to make you want to sing, scream and dance! The Chevalier Ballet dances to the songs of The Beatles performed live by tribute band Across The Pond. They are joined by a string quartet on such songs as Eleanor Rigby, All You Need Is Love, A Day in The Life, Here Comes The Sun and many more. The show begins with Across The Pond performing an ‘Ed Sullivan Set’ of early rockers before they are joined by Chevalier and Silhouette. Help us celebrate the collaboration of these great art forms.

Tickets $15 in advance / $20 at the door. Free admission for youth.

For advance price tickets, visit the TPC box office, call (518) 251-2505 x128, or purchase thru Brown Paper Tickets (a secure online ticketing service).