Basic Operations for Wastewater Treatment Plants

SUNY Adirondack Continuing Education Fall 2019 Brochure Cover

Tuesdays & Thursdays, September 10 to November 14, 6-9pm, $935 (Course price includes a $135 materials fee)

Participants in this 20-session course will experience a broad introduction and overview of wastewater treatment operations, excluding activated sludge (a separate course typically offered in the spring semester). Successful completion of a training course and course exam is required as part of the qualification process to take the New York State certification examinations. This is not intended to be an exam review course, and completing it cannot ensure successful completion of the certification exams. The course outline will follow the New York State DEC’s “Curricula Guide for WWTP Operator Certification Training – Basic Operations Course,” and is also approved for credit toward recertification of a wastewater operator license.

Registration for this class closes on Tuesday, August 27 to ensure timely receipt of course materials; receipt of course materials may be delayed for individuals registering after that date. When materials and/or textbooks are distributed for a course, regardless of course length, students are liable for cost of those materials even if they withdraw from the course.

Preregistration required. Call 518-743-2238 or email conted@sunyacc.edu