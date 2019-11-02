Basket Raffle Fundraiser

Please join us for a Basket Raffle to benefit local EMT Brandy Michener.

A basket raffle is planned to benefit a local EMT. 34 year old Brandy Michener is suffering Stage 3B Lung Cancer. She is currently being treated and staying NYC. All proceeds will be going to her for travel and medical expenses.

The drawing will be at 4:00 p.m., and there will be a baked goods and refreshments for sale.

We are asking for your help! Baskets, donations, gift cards, anything helps! For more info, call Kaycee Kolodzey 518-578-4186 or Kelly Ashe 518-572-9738