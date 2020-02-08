Basketball Free Throw Championship

The Vergennes Knights of Columbus will hold a “Basketball Free Throw Shooting” Competition for boys and girls ages 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 14 years old at the Vergennes Union High School Gym on Saturday, February 8th at 11 AM. Registration begins at 10:45 AM. Each contestant will shoot 15 shots from the foul line. In the event of a tie, 5 more shots will determine the winner of each age class. A regulation Knights of Columbus Basketball will be awarded the winners. Winners can proceed to Districts on February 16th 1PM at Mount Abraham Union High, State and National Level Competition.

Applications and certification information can be done at the event or may be acquired at Ferrisburgh Central School, Vergennes Union Elementary and High Schools, Addison Elementary and the Champlain Valley Christian School. Contact Bill Scott (881-8836), Christian D’Andrea (598-4312) or Patti Cartier (877-2367) at St. Peter’s for more information.