Basketry: Birch Pouch with Dona Nazarenko. #1417-0705. 1 day.

Adirondack Folk School Birch Pouch

The birch bark for this basket is harvested from the instructor's property in Tunbridge, VT. No tree has been harmed in the harvesting of the bark. Known for its beautiful white bark, birch is most plentiful in the coldest and most northern areas where it was utilized by Native Americans. Using birch, this basket is all plaited over a mold, which has a birch "cover" with leather hinges on the back. This delicate pouch looks beautiful hanging as a decoration on your wall embellished with your choice of stitching.

Tuition $105. Member Tuition $85. Materials fee $56.

NOTE: Students may wish to bring an apron to protect their clothes, and sharp pointed awl and tapestry needles if they have them.