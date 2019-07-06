Basketry: Folded Birch Bark with Dona Nazarenko. #1418-0706. 1/2 day

Adirondack Folk School Basketry: Folded Birch Bark

The birch bark for this basket is harvested from the instructor's property in Tunbridge, VT. No tree has been harmed in the harvesting of the bark. Known for its beautiful white bark, birch is most plentiful in the coldest and most northern areas where it was utilized by Native Americans. This piece is made from a rigid sheet of birch bark folded in half and stitched together to make a pouch. Students will learn several stitching options, embellish with leather, beads and wax linen. Pouch size will vary as will the birch bark.

Tuition $55. Member Tuition $45. Materials fee $36.

NOTE: Students may wish to bring an apron to protect their clothes, and sharp pointed awl and tapestry needles if they have them.