Basketry: Mini Penobscot Container with Dona Nazarenko. #1419-0706. 1/2 day.

Adirondack Folk School Mini Penobscot Container

The birch bark for this basket is harvested from the instructor's property in Tunbridge, VT. No tree has been harmed in the harvesting of the bark. Known for its beautiful white bark, birch is most plentiful in the coldest and most northern areas where it was utilized by Native Americans. This mini container is very small and constructed of birch bark like containers made years ago by New England Penobscot Natives. Very small in size, and to be respectful, some changes have been made. Students will learn how to fold and stitch this basket, which can be used for a number of different things. Needle skills are helpful.

Tuition $55. Member Tuition $45. Materials fee $15.

NOTE: Students may wish to bring an apron to protect their clothes and may also bring a sharp pointed awl and tapestry needles if they have them.