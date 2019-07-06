Battle of Hubbardton Revolutionary War Weekend

Hubbardton Battlefield State Historic Site 5696 Monument Hill Road, Castleton, Vermont 05735

This living history weekend encampment honors the 242nd anniversary of the July 7, 1777, Revolutionary War battle fought here. Scores of reenactors portray the American, British, and German soldiers. Tactical military and other special demonstrations, guided camp and interactive battlefield tours, camp life activities, children’s activities, sutler’s row shopping, and illustrated talks. Food stand on site. Call (802) 273-2282 for details. Presented by the reenactors, the historic site, and many Hubbardton organizations. SAT 9:30 AM – 5:00 PM, SUN 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM * $6

Info

Hubbardton Battlefield State Historic Site 5696 Monument Hill Road, Castleton, Vermont 05735 View Map
Educational Events, Family Events, History & Tours Events
802-273-2282
