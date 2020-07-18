Battle Reenactment: Defiance and Independence

Fort Ticonderoga 102 Fort Ti Road, Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Join Fort Ticonderoga for this two-day battle reenactment and witness the epic 1777 siege of American held Ticonderoga. As General Burgoyne tightened the hold on Ticonderoga, see how American soldiers and artillerymen held the line in the name of Liberty. Watch the story unravel around you as the roar of muskets and cannons erupt followed by a silent retreat that salvaged the remains of the American Army.

Fort Ticonderoga 102 Fort Ti Road, Ticonderoga, New York 12883 View Map
Educational Events, Family Events, History & Tours Events
518-585-2821
