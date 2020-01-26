Beat the Winter Blues Self Care Wellness Fair...free to public... the first 50 people (1 per group/family) will receive free self care gift bags with items from our vendors!

Feeling blue after the holiday season? Come visit us and meet amazing people within our community and see all of the incredible services, products and information to help you stay healthy, balanced and happy! From free Zumba, Latin Rhythms (salsa, merengue, etc.) Yoga, Belly Dancing demonstrations to self defense techniques to meeting local counselors to life coaches to intuitive Spiritual readings to beauty products, essential oil experts and much more! Come join us and Beat the Winter Blues!