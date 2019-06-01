Beavers: Engineering America

The beaver has changed the American landscape more than any creature other than Man. Its industrious nature and hardy disposition allow it to create suitable habitat wherever it goes. Valuable beaver fur fueled development, westward expansion, and war in the infancy of our country. Join NYS DEC Wildlife Technician Jessica Haggerty as she leads a guided hike through Amy’s Park and learn about the natural and political ways this humble rodent has shaped the landscape, and our country. All ages and skills levels are welcome. Registration and more details at www.lglc.org/events-and-programs/.