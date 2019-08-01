Beekeeping: Presentation by Dave Rutkowski

Photo provided by Dave Rutkowski Dave Rutkowski teaches his grandchildren about beekeeping (2010).

Join us on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at 5 pm at Libby's for dinner and a presentation by Dave Rutkowski on "Beekeeping." He started keeping bees in Chilson, NY around 1978 or ’79 to compliment his family's desire to have an organic garden. He also has bees at his daughter's house in Ticonderoga. He says, "Beekeeping took a major “hit” in the ‘90s, with the introduction of “varroa destructor” and “tracheal” mites. Now just helping the bees survive has become a major role and issue." Come and find out what is involved in beekeeping and how his bees and other bees around the world are doing.

The public is welcome. Participants order from the menu and pay for their own meal. So that we can tell Libby's how many people to prepare for, please send an email to adktorch@gmail.com by Wednesday, July 10, to confirm your "going" reservation. Walk-ins are welcome if we have room.

Dave Rutkowski is a hobbyist beekeeper. He was born in Amsterdam, NY, went to school in Mayfield, and attended college at Oswego for both BS and MS degrees in Chemical Education and Earth Science. His background in chemistry probably was a strong influence to pursue organic gardening.

Having worked as a chemist for GE summers during his college years solidified his desire to teach. In 1968, he began his teaching career in Ticonderoga where he taught Chemistry and Earth Science and was the Director of the Planetarium at the Ticonderoga High School. Late in his teaching career, he coached both track and field and cross-country. Currently, he mentors members of the Miss Fit Running group in Ticonderoga.