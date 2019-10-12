Beginner and intermediate Foxtrot dance lessons start at 6:30 pm on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the Plattsburgh City Recreation Center at 52 US Oval. Lessons are followed by Swing, Latin & Ballroom Social Dancing at 8:30 until 10. Beginners, experienced dancers, singles and couples are all welcome. Your $10 admission charge includes dance lessons, social dancing and refreshments. Visit http://www.DancePlattsburgh.org for more information.