Beginning Beekeeping Course

Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Beginning Beekeeping series starts March 3, 2020. This course will be held every Tuesday evening in March at the Lodge in Noblewood Park located at 96 Noblewood Park in Willsboro. The program aims to set the new “Beek” up on a strong foundation & save the new beekeeper time, money, frustration and possible heartbreak. Course fee includes beekeeping manual, 1 year membership to Champlain Valley Bee Association and more.

For additional information, contact Linda 518-962-4810 or LLG46@cornell.edu. Registration is online https://reg.cce.cornell.edu/BeginningBeekepping_215