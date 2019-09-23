Beginning Guitar

SUNY Adirondack Continuing Education Fall 2019 Brochure Cover

Mondays, September 23 to October 21, 6:30-7:30pm, $49

Learn the fundamentals of the guitar to allow you to play your favorite songs. These basic lessons will include notes, chords, rhythms, tempos, strumming patterns, riffs and more. Technique will be discussed. This course is intended for students with little or no background in guitar performance. Students must provide their own instrument.

Micah Scoville, SUNY Adirondack (Micah Scoville is a Special Adjunct faculty member in the Music Department at SUNY Adirondack and has played professionally in rock bands for 30 years.)

