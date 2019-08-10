Beginning Knitting for Adirondackers with Julie Hutchinson and Patricia Goldberg. #1523-0810. 1/2 day.
Adirondack Folk School 51 Main Street, Lake Luzerne, New York 12846
Have you always wanted to knit but thought it was too difficult? Don't feel intimidated! Julie and Patricia will help you through the process. You will learn the two basic stitches as you make a lovely creation that can be used as a dishcloth, face cloth, wall hanging or even a pillow! All materials supplied.
Tuition $55. Member Tuition $45. Materials fee $15.