SUNY Adirondack Fall 2019 SUNY Adirondack Continuing Education Catalog

BEGINNING PIANO NEW!

October 2 to 30

Wednesdays | 11am to 12pm | Queensbury Campus

Pre-registration required at 518-743-2238

Have you always wanted to learn piano, or would you like a refresher course to brush up skills learned in the past? This is fun and relaxing group piano class designed for all skill levels, from the beginner to the more experienced musician.

Instructor: Jeremy West, SUNY Adirondack (Jeremy West is an adjunct faculty member in the Music Department at SUNY Adirondack.)

Price: $79

CRN: 10079