Behind the Wall: Uncovering the Lone Rock Point Mural

In the midst of the Great Depression, Burlington artist Raymond Pease was commissioned by the New Deal’s Works Progress Administration to paint a mural of Lone Rock Point on Lake Champlain. Covered over when UVM’s Perkins Hall was remodeled in the 1990s, the painting was recently rediscovered. Local art conservator Emily Philips was called in to help preserve the mural. She will be talking about the race to save the painting and drawing some bigger conclusions about the importance of art conservation.

Suggested donation: $5, students free.

SPEAKER: Emily Phillips, art conservator and owner of Phillips Art Conservation Studio in Essex.