Belly up to Free Concerts in the Park with Grit ‘n’ Whiskey Free

× Expand Photo supplied by Grit n Whiskey Band. Grit 'n' Whiskey bring their Modern Country stylings to Athol, July 29.

Belly up to Concerts in the Park for Grit ‘n’ Whiskey. “Grit N Whiskey is a Saratoga Springs, NY based all-modern country music band. The six piece band consistently draws large crowds as they are known for their strong vocals, high energy and danceable country music. Performing live music for 9 years together, Grit N Whiskey has played shows throughout the region.

“If you love “new country,” you’ll love what Grit N Whiskey has to offer. Some of the band’s favorite artists to cover are Miranda Lambert, Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood, Midland, Dierks Bentley, and many others. See Grit N Whiskey in person and you’ll understand just how much the band members love music and enjoy entertaining a crowd.” Source: the band’s website. The band is proud that two of its members are 2017 recipients of North Country Music Awards: Ron Poirier for best Male Vocalist and Dave Pechette for Musician of The Year.

Thurman Concerts in the Park are held under cover at Veterans’ Memorial Field, a handicapped-accessible facility, 7 - 9 p.m., free, rain/shine unless pounding deluge or dangerous lightning. Bring chair (or use our benches) and consider layered clothing for unpredictable evening temperatures. Nonprofit food concession on site. Orgnanized by Thurman Community Association, and offered by the town of Thurman using Warren County occupancy taxes. 518-623-9305. www.VisitThurman.com