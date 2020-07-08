Beneath Fortress Walls

Fort Ticonderoga Curator Matthew Keagle describes the history of Fort Ticonderoga's structure to visitors.

Learn the history of the building and re-building of Fort Ticonderoga on a guided tour beneath the walls of the fort with Curator Matthew Keagle. Explore around, on top, and inside of the fort to find out Fort Ticonderoga’s secrets, including areas off limits to the general public.

Over 250 years ago, French soldiers dug, chiseled, and blasted their way into the very rock of the Ticonderoga peninsula to create a fortress to defend New France. Since the first construction began in the fall of 1755, Fort Ticonderoga has endured war, neglect, and reconstruction to achieve its current state.

Dress for the weather and wear comfortable shoes. Remember that it will be dark out during evening programs and you will be outdoors, going up and down stairs and over some rough terrain. Flashlights are permitted if you would like to bring one. These tours are not handicap accessible or appropriate for those who have difficulty walking.

All programs are rain or shine and require advanced reservations. All sales are final, no exchanges or refunds. Once your credit card has been processed, you will receive a confirmation email. This email will act as your ticket. Print or display the email on a mobile device upon arrival.

For more information, call (518) 585-2821 or email info@fort-ticonderoga.org.