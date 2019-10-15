Beneath the Surface: Salmon in the Boquet River

Gwen Jamison Flyer for the fall Lyceum lecture series at the Whallonsburg Grange Hall.

This presentation will discuss the ecology of landlocked Atlantic salmon in Lake Champlain and the Boquet River and the restoration of the salmon population following the removal of the dam in Willsboro in 2015.

SPEAKER: Andrew Milliken, Lake Champlain Fish and Wildlife Conservation Office based in Essex Junction, Vermont.

The fall Lyceum lecture series at the Whallonsburg Grange Hall kicks off on Tuesday, September 24. The theme of this season is “Hidden in Plain Sight,” and the five lectures will examine well-known things from unusual angles and look at objects and ideas that have been hidden from plain view. The Lyceum takes place on Tuesdays at 7:30pm at the Grange. Suggested donation $5 per lecture/students free. More information on the Lyceum series is at www.thegrangehall.info.