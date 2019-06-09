Benefit Concert: "An Evening with Towne Meeting"

St. Augustine's Church 3035 Main Street, Peru, New York 12972

"An Evening with Towne Meeting" - 10th Anniversary Benefit Concert for the North Country Mission of Hope. Sunday, June 9, 7:00. St. Augustine's Church, Peru. Admission by donation. Enjoy a fulfilled evening of folk songs and other songs by this popular band throughout the North Country. For more info, call 518-225-1902 or go to websites: www.townemeeting.comwww.ncmissionofhope.org

