Benefit Concert: "An Evening with Towne Meeting"

Towne Meeting

"An Evening with Towne Meeting" - 10th Anniversary Benefit Concert for the North Country Mission of Hope. Sunday, June 9, 7:00. St. Augustine's Church, Peru. Admission by donation. Enjoy a fulfilled evening of folk songs and other songs by this popular band throughout the North Country. For more info, call 518-225-1902 or go to websites: www.townemeeting.com, www.ncmissionofhope.org