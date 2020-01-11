Benefit for Sheila Finlayson Lashway

Sheila has recently been diagnosed with stage 4 Laryngeal cancer. In October she underwent surgery to remove the tumor, leaving her with a tracheostomy tube and the inability to speak. In her battle to beat this disease she is currently undergoing chemotherapy and radiation treatments. Due to this tragic disease she is left unable to work and is forced to rely on others for transportation to her appointments in Plattsburgh and Burlington, VT. The mounting hospital/surgery bills, travel expenses for treatments/doctor visits/speech therapy sessions and the daily household bills have left her with a growing financial burden.

Sheila has worked hard her entire life, most would say that she is one of the hardest workers they've ever known. She is a mother of 3, grandmother to 5 and beloved by all she meets. Sheila has spent her life taking care of her family and putting herself second to the needs of others. Now is the time she needs us. Please help us in supporting Sheila in her fight by allowing her to put her focus on health and recovery.

Dinner will include chicken, corn, potatoes, macaroni & cheese, baked beans, roll, soup, salad and dessert! Adults - $15 / Children (age 6-12 -$5 / Children (under 5) - free

50/50 Raffle

Chinese auction

DJ

*All proceeds will go to Sheila to allow her to focus on her health and recovery