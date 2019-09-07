Benefit Garden Tractor Pull

All proceeds will be donated to Thera-Pets, Inc., Peru, NY

St. Mary's Church Grounds Pine Street, Champlain, New York 12919

Thera-pets is a non-profit organization that provides therapy to the elderly and disabled using therapy animals, mainly donkeys.

Registration begins at 9:00 AM. Youth Stock, Stock, Sport Stock, Super Stock, Diesel and Team Pulling. Concession available; 50/50 Raffle

Questions/additional information please contact Jerrod LaValley @ 518-645-6072

Spectators please use Pine Street entrance. Participants please use Main Street entrance

St. Mary's Church Grounds Pine Street, Champlain, New York 12919 View Map
Community Events, Family Events, Fundraiser Events
518-645-6072
