Bereaved Parents Support Group

The Adirondack Chapter of Bereaved Parents of the USA will hold a support group meeting for those who have suffered the loss of a child (of any age including miscarriage, stillborn, or an adult child). It does not matter when the loss occurred. All bereaved parents, grandparents or adult siblings are welcome. We walk together on this Journey. Wed., Dec. 11th at 7 pm, 109 Main Street, Saranac Lake Free Library Cantwell Room (use side driveway entrance). For more info call Deb @ 518-637-3004