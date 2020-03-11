Bereaved Parents support group

The Adirondack Chapter of Bereaved Parents of the USA will meet on Wed., Mar. 11th at 7 pm at the Best Western Meeting Room in Saranac Lake. All parents, adult siblings, and grandparents who have lost a child at any time or of any age are warmly welcomed. For more info, call Deb at 518-637-3004

Best Western Saranac Lake 487 Lake Flower Ave., Saranac Lake, New York 12983
