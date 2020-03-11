Bereaved Parents support group
Best Western Saranac Lake 487 Lake Flower Ave., Saranac Lake, New York 12983
Bereaved Parents of the USA
Helping grieving parents and families rebuild their lives following the death of a child
The Adirondack Chapter of Bereaved Parents of the USA will meet on Wed., Mar. 11th at 7 pm at the Best Western Meeting Room in Saranac Lake. All parents, adult siblings, and grandparents who have lost a child at any time or of any age are warmly welcomed. For more info, call Deb at 518-637-3004