Bereaved Parents Support Group
Saranac Lake Free Library 109 Main Street, Saranac Lake, New York 12983
bereavedparentsofthe usa
A Journey Together
The Adirondack Chapter of Bereaved Parents of the USA will hold a support group meeting for those who have suffered the loss of a child (of any age including miscarriage, stillborn, or an adult child). It does not matter when the loss occurred. All bereaved parents, grandparents or adult siblings are welcome. We walk together on this Journey. Wed., Nov. 13th at 7 pm, 109 Main Street, Saranac Lake Free Library Cantwell Room (use side driveway entrance). For more info call Deb @ 518-637-3004