The Ticonderoga Best 4th In The North Committee, a subcommittee of the Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership (TMSP) is thrilled to announce their Annual Fundraiser “Best 4th In The North Night” at The Pub (Madden’s Pub) in Downtown Ticonderoga. This event will take place on Saturday, April 27th, 2019 from 6:00 – 9:00 PM. This event has become one of the committee’s biggest fundraisers of the year.Join in the festivities and help raise money for the Best 4th In The North celebration from the tips the guest bartenders receive. All proceeds will benefit the Best 4th In The North Celebration. During the event the committee plans to announce the 2019 Grand Marshal.The current list of Guest bartenders will include: 6:00 – 7:00 PM: Brian Little and Pat Titus; 7:00 – 8:00 PM: Mickey Fitzgerald and Chuck Gijanto: 8:00 – 9:00 PM: John Beeman and Cory Thompson

*Additional guest may also join the festivities. Information is subject to change.

For more information visit www.timainstreet.org, the Best 4th In The North facebook page, or contact the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce (TMSP Coordinator) at 518-585-6619.