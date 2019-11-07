Marsha LaPointe. Used by permission. Mont-Saint-Michel in France, called the "Wonder of the West." is a Gothic-style Benedictine abbey dedicated to the archangel Michael. This is one of the many photos that Marsha Lapointe took on a recent trip to France. She will show these and more at the November 7 meeting of the Adirondack Torch Club at 5 pm at Libby's Bakery Cafe.

Join the Adirondack Torch Club for dinner, a presentation by Marsha LaPointe on "The Best of Northern France: Paris and Normandy" at 5 pm on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Libby's Bakery Cafe in Ticonderoga. The public is welcome if we have room. For reservations, email adktorch@gmail.com by Wednesday, November 6. Participants order from the menu and pay for their own meal.

Marsha will introduce the participants to the history, architecture, art, and culture that make Paris and Normandy both so unique and distinctly French: As she shows beautiful photos that she recently took in France, she will talk about: