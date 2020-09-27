Better L8 Than Never Car Show

to Google Calendar - Better L8 Than Never Car Show - 2020-09-27 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Better L8 Than Never Car Show - 2020-09-27 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Better L8 Than Never Car Show - 2020-09-27 09:00:00 iCalendar - Better L8 Than Never Car Show - 2020-09-27 09:00:00

Bristol Recreation Field 110 Airport Drive, Bristol, Vermont 05443

Join us in Bristol, Vermont on Sunday, September 27 for our 16th Annual Better L8 Than Never Car Show. See more than 300 classic cars and trucks. Vendors, great food, music, raffle drawings, piston toss, kids’ activities, bake sale and more. Fun for the whole family! Free for spectators. Donations accepted for Camp Ta-Kum-Ta! Hosted by the Addison County Chamber of Commerce and Snake Mountain Cruisers.

Info

Bristol Recreation Field 110 Airport Drive, Bristol, Vermont 05443 View Map
Community Events, Family Events, Fundraiser Events
802-388-7951
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Better L8 Than Never Car Show - 2020-09-27 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Better L8 Than Never Car Show - 2020-09-27 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Better L8 Than Never Car Show - 2020-09-27 09:00:00 iCalendar - Better L8 Than Never Car Show - 2020-09-27 09:00:00