Addison County Chamber of Commerce Sun's out, hood's up! A beautiful classic car on display at the 2019 Better L8 Than Never Car Show.

Join us in Bristol, Vermont on Sunday, September 27 for our 16th Annual Better L8 Than Never Car Show. See more than 300 classic cars and trucks. Vendors, great food, music, raffle drawings, piston toss, kids’ activities, bake sale and more. Fun for the whole family! Free for spectators. Donations accepted for Camp Ta-Kum-Ta! Hosted by the Addison County Chamber of Commerce and Snake Mountain Cruisers.