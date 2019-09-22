ACCOC Lining up for a trophy

Come to Bristol, Vermont on Sunday, September 22nd for our 15th Annual Better L8 Than Never Car Show. See more than 300 classic cars and trucks. Vendors, great food, music, raffle drawings, piston toss, kids’ activities, bake sale and more. Fun for the whole family! Free for spectators. Donations accepted for Camp Ta-Kum-Ta!

Hosted by the Addison County Chamber of Commerce and Snake Mountain Cruisers.