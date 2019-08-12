Big Fez and the Surfmatics Beach it up in Athol

Photo provided by Big Fez and the Surfmatics. Big Fez & the Surfmatics transport you back to the 60s in Athol!

If you grew up in the '50s and '60s, you'll be nostalgic; if you didn't, you'll be jealous. It's fun, it's carefree, it's just what you need...It's Big Fez and the Surfmatics! You know you remember the Twist, the Monkey, the Watusi and the Limbo. Once in awhile, when no one is looking, do you hum the melodies and make the moves? Can you still sing few bars of "Surfin' USA" or "California Girls?" No? How about "Walk, Don't Run", "Peppermint Twist," or "Sleepwalk"? They don't write songs like THAT anymore. But Big Fez performs them.

Come on out Monday, August 12, 7 - 9 p.m. for Thurman's Concerts in the Park with the classic '60s surf and beach music of Big Fez & the Surfmatics. You'll be transported back to the '60s, to The Beach Boys, Jan and Dean, The Challengers, The Rivieras, and more. So put on your dancin’ shoes, layer up your clothing for rapid evening dips in temperatures. It all happens under cover at Veterans' Memorial Field, at 311 Athol Road, Athol, 12810, just 20 minutes from Lake George - with no traffic lights or jams. Be there or be square.

Thurman Concerts in the Park are held under cover at Veterans’ Memorial Field, a handicapped-accessible facility, 7 - 9 p.m., free, rain/shine unless pounding deluge or dangerous lightning. Bring chair (or use our benches) and consider layered clothing for unpredictable evening temperatures. Nonprofit food concession on site. Organized by Thurman Community Association courtesy of the town of Thurman using Warren County occupancy taxes. 518-623-9305. www.VisitThurman.com