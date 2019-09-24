Book Discussion: “Inez: The Life and Times of Inez Milholland”

As a part of its ongoing programming related to women’s suffrage, the Ticonderoga Historical Society invites readers across the region to join them for a “big read” style project focusing on the life of famed suffragist and Adirondack resident Inez Milholland.

​Inez: The Life and Times of Inez Milholland” is a 2016 biography by Linda J. Lumsden. The book provides insight into the life – and untimely death of Milholland. Most importantly, it traces Milholland’s evolution into one of the most charismatic and influential women of her time."

​Readers are encouraged, but not required, to register with the Historical Society in order to receive e-mail updates regarding the project.

There is a facebook Page dedicated to this event, please join by copying this link: https://www.facebook.com/North-Country-Community-Read-INEZ-Milholland-397544967746295/

Registration can be sent via e-mail to: tihistory@bridgepoint1.com or by calling 518-585-7868.

Readers who wish to take part may purchase the book from the Ticonderoga Historical Society, or make arrangements to borrow one of several copies available for loan from the Historical Society. Copies of the book are also available at local public libraries.

The project is made possible, in part, by grant funding from Humanities New York and the Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts through a re-grant program of the New York State Council on the Arts.

