Big Tiny Love: A Festival for Kids

Powered by The Skinny Pancake and supported by City Market.

to Google Calendar - Big Tiny Love: A Festival for Kids - 2019-07-28 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Big Tiny Love: A Festival for Kids - 2019-07-28 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Big Tiny Love: A Festival for Kids - 2019-07-28 10:00:00 iCalendar - Big Tiny Love: A Festival for Kids - 2019-07-28 10:00:00

Waterfront Park 20 Lake Street, Burlington, Vermont 05401

Announcing the Second Annual BIG TINY LOVE: A Festival for Kids, powered by The Skinny Pancake and supported by City Market.

Join us for another year as we take over Waterfront Park for a FREE, FAMILY FRIENDLY festival as part of the Lake Champlain Maritime Festival. All proceeds from the event will go to benefit The University of Vermont Medical Center's Children's Hospital.

Featuring...

Mister Chris And Friends, Linda Bassick, Hokum Bros. Ukulele Kids with Joe Beaird, Wildflowers Studio, Modern Times Theater, Sangha Studio

A bouncy house from SunCommon

A Beer Tent featuring Fiddlehead Brewing Company

The Carrot Cart from Pingala Cafe

Joy Ride Pops Popsicles

Crepes from The Skinny Pancake

Make your own Granola with City Market

Toys and Games from Georgia's Next Generation

Info

Waterfront Park 20 Lake Street, Burlington, Vermont 05401 View Map
Family Events, Food & Drink Events, Fundraiser Events, Kid Friendly Events, Live Music Events
to Google Calendar - Big Tiny Love: A Festival for Kids - 2019-07-28 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Big Tiny Love: A Festival for Kids - 2019-07-28 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Big Tiny Love: A Festival for Kids - 2019-07-28 10:00:00 iCalendar - Big Tiny Love: A Festival for Kids - 2019-07-28 10:00:00