Announcing the Second Annual BIG TINY LOVE: A Festival for Kids, powered by The Skinny Pancake and supported by City Market.

Join us for another year as we take over Waterfront Park for a FREE, FAMILY FRIENDLY festival as part of the Lake Champlain Maritime Festival. All proceeds from the event will go to benefit The University of Vermont Medical Center's Children's Hospital.

Featuring...

Mister Chris And Friends, Linda Bassick, Hokum Bros. Ukulele Kids with Joe Beaird, Wildflowers Studio, Modern Times Theater, Sangha Studio

A bouncy house from SunCommon

A Beer Tent featuring Fiddlehead Brewing Company

The Carrot Cart from Pingala Cafe

Joy Ride Pops Popsicles

Crepes from The Skinny Pancake

Make your own Granola with City Market

Toys and Games from Georgia's Next Generation