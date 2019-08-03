Summer is in full swing and The Children’s Museum at Saratoga’s annual, family-fun event, Big Truck Day is almost here! On Saturday, August 3rd from 9am to 1pm join the Museum at The Maple Avenue Middle School (located at 515 Maple Avenue in Saratoga Springs) parking lot where trucks of all shapes and sizes will be on display for children to explore! From classic favorites to unique finds it will be hard to pick a favorite! Enjoy truck tours, children's activities, food vendors, and more!

Big Truck Day is one of the Museum’s primary fundraisers, which allows the Museum to provide quality programs and learning opportunities to families throughout the capital region and beyond! Tickets are $5 per child and $2 per adult, and can be purchased at the event or on our website (coming soon)