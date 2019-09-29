Bike the Barns
Tucker Farms 64 Hobart Road, Gabriels, New York 12939
Audrey Schwartzberg
2018 Riders
Bike the Barns is a fully supported road cycling tour supporting the rich agricultural movement of the Adirondack North Country. This one-day farm-by-bike experience will feature tour stops staged at farms along the route where you will have the opportunity to directly engage with the farm. The agritourism experience culminates with a finish line celebration complete with local foods, beverages and music. Proceeds from the event benefit the FarmShare fund.
Registration Includes:
Farm tour stops (see the farms - connect with your food!)
Support on the route (Flat tire? No worries. Thirsty? We've got water.)
Event T-shirt* (Guaranteed T-shirt if registered by August 31st.)
Finish Line food and drink*
Live music
*Not included in Family Fun Ride registration
Start & Finish is at Tucker Farm, Gabriels, NY
Register Here: https://adirondack.org/civicrm/event/register?id=88