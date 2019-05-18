Bike Block Party

Several agencies are joining together to offer the first ever Bike Block Party. On Saturday, May 18th, the Bike Block Party will take place from 10am-2pm at the Farmers & Crafters Market on Durkee Street in downtown Plattsburgh. The Bike Block Party is a fun, educational way for children ages 8 and up to learn bike safety and rules of riding on the roads. After registering for the free event, folks will go at their own pace to different off-bicycle stations to learn how to check a helmet for proper fit, how to signal turns, and proper road positioning. After attending the off-bike stations, attendees are invited to put on their helmets, and hop on their functioning bicycle to learn bicycle handling skills on a course designed by Kim Cummins, League Cycling Instructor through the League of American Bicyclist, to help users learn the basics of riding on the road. The Clinton County District Attorney’s office will have staff on hand giving out free bike helmets to those that need one. After completing the on-bike training course, children will receive free safety lights for their bike and reflective straps to wear. Taking part in the event is the Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Rec Dept., Clinton County Health Dept., Maui North Ski, Bike & Board, City Police Dept., Farmers & Crafters Market, Clinton County Youth Bureau, Women on Wheels and The Green Team from Plattsburgh High School. There will be several community agencies sharing information and education on site. Come sample local food vendors, The Dogfather, Lightning Ladys BBQ, Lomelis, and Frosty Cow.