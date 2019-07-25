Birch Bark Picture Frames and Mirrors with Jim Schreiner. #1383-0725. 2 Days.

Adirondack Folk School Birch Bark Picture Frames and Mirrors

Birch bark picture frames and mirrors have adorned Adirondack camps and cabins for centuries and were a favorite winter project for the guides to make. This is a great class for beginners with limited experience with woodworking and tools. You will select a frame and learn how to cut and fasten the Birch bark, twigs and other natural objects to create your own “masterpiece”. Come see why this is one of our most popular classes. You'll be proud to hang this in your home!

Tuition $210. Member Tuition $170. Materials fee $30.