Bird Language: Interpreting Calls and Movement with Dave Muska. #1506-0811.

Adirondack Folk School Bird Language: Interpreting Calls and Movement

Our fields and forests have a "news service" signaling to all who are aware. Birds report everything and understanding this language is an amazing way to deepen your outdoor experience. Interpreting bird language is an effective, fun and exciting tool for observing the relationships of the natural world. Join Dave Muska of Ondatra Adventures in this interactive workshop as he introduces bird language and how to develop this amazing awareness and skill. This class does not require any prior knowledge of bird species or their calls.

Tuition $155. Member Tuition $145. Materials fee $0.

NOTE: Students are required to bring a notebook and writing utensil to this class, and to wear weather appropriate clothing as a portion of the day will be spent outdoors.