Birding at Wickham Marsh Wildlife Management Area Hike

Please join Champlain Area Trails’ newest team member, Derek Rogers, for a fun morning of birding at Wickham Marsh. Aside from working as CATS Development Director, Derek is a voting member of the New York State Avian Records Committee and volunteers as a regional data quality reviewer in the Adirondacks for the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s eBird Program. He is passionate about birds and looks forward to spending the morning with you and exploring some of the unique winter bird life at this popular wildlife management area. To ensure participants get the full experience, we are capping this outing at 20 people. For registration info, go to: www.champlainareatrails.com/our-events/