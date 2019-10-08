Birding Walk on Castleton University Trails

Joel Tilley from Rutland County Audubon will lead a fall birding walk on the Castleton University trails looking for fall warblers and other migrating birds. Meet at the D&H trail crossing on South St, Castleton, at 7:30 am. Visitor parking is behind the Stafford Academic Center in the Stafford lot (#39 on the campus map https://castleton.s3.amazonaws.com/files/resources/map-accessible-parking-3.pdf). Easy to Moderate terrain. For more info contact Joel at jptilley50@gmail.com