Birding Walk on Poultney River and Rail Trail

to Google Calendar - Birding Walk on Poultney River and Rail Trail - 2019-09-17 07:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Birding Walk on Poultney River and Rail Trail - 2019-09-17 07:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Birding Walk on Poultney River and Rail Trail - 2019-09-17 07:30:00 iCalendar - Birding Walk on Poultney River and Rail Trail - 2019-09-17 07:30:00

Various locations in Poultney Village of Poultney, Vermont

Joel Tilley, from Rutland County Audubon, will lead a walk looking for fall warblers and other migrating birds. Meet at the rail trail crossing in Poultney at 7:30 am. Bring water, bug repellent, binoculars, cameras, field guides, if you have them. The hike will be about 3 miles on easy terrain. It will be at a slow pace with lots of opportunities for observing & photographing. For more info contact Joel at jptilley50@gmail.com

Info

Various locations in Poultney Village of Poultney, Vermont View Map
Community Events
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Birding Walk on Poultney River and Rail Trail - 2019-09-17 07:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Birding Walk on Poultney River and Rail Trail - 2019-09-17 07:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Birding Walk on Poultney River and Rail Trail - 2019-09-17 07:30:00 iCalendar - Birding Walk on Poultney River and Rail Trail - 2019-09-17 07:30:00