Birding Walk on Poultney River and Rail Trail

Joel Tilley, from Rutland County Audubon, will lead a walk looking for fall warblers and other migrating birds. Meet at the rail trail crossing in Poultney at 7:30 am. Bring water, bug repellent, binoculars, cameras, field guides, if you have them. The hike will be about 3 miles on easy terrain. It will be at a slow pace with lots of opportunities for observing & photographing. For more info contact Joel at jptilley50@gmail.com