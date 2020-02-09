The Black Fly: Storytelling Event

The Hyde Collection 161 Warren Street, Glens Falls, New York 12801

A live storytelling event with guest speakers from the community sharing their personal experiences inspired by the theme “Monsters and Dreams.” The event is curated and produced by Art in the Public Eye and The Hyde Collection. Free. RSVP by contacting Sue at 518-792-1761, ext. 350, or frontofhouse@hydecollection.org.

Info

Hyde Collection Museum
The Hyde Collection 161 Warren Street, Glens Falls, New York 12801 View Map
Arts & Culture Events, Entertainment Events, History & Tours Events
