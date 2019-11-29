Black Friday Weekend at Adirondack Winery

Adirondack Winery 285 Canada Street, Lake George, New York 12845

Adirondack Winery is open all Black Friday Weekend for you to take a break from shopping, catch up with family & friends over a wine tasting and the tasting room will have some special deals of their own!

Go to adkwinery.com/events to stay up to date on their Black Friday & Cyber Monday specials and adkwinery.com/innercircle so you don’t miss a single deal!

Adirondack Winery 285 Canada Street, Lake George, New York 12845
